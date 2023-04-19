NYC parking garage manager ID’d as victim in collapse: sources

The manager of the parking garage that collapsed in Lower Manhattan has been preliminarily identified as the person killed in the mayhem Tuesday, sources confirmed to The Post.

Willis Moore, who is listed on LinkedIn as the “location manager” for Little Man Parking, is believed to be the unaccounted victim of the garage collapse on Ann Street on Tuesday.





Willis Moore inside the parking garage that collapsed in NYC. Facebook





Moore was the manager of the garage, according to LinkedIn. Facebook





Multiple people were also hurt in the parking garage collapse. Jadess Speller

No formal identification has been made as rescue workers are still trying to get to his body — but have been delayed by the unstable structure that remains.

This is a breaking story and will be updated