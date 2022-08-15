NYC park-goer struck by tree dies at hospital: police source

A park-goer who was hospitalized after he was hit by a falling tree limb over the weekend has died, a police source said Monday.

Jared Richardson was rushed to Kings County Hospital from Reinaldo Salgado Playground near 742 Monroe St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Saturday. He died over the weekend, the source said.

Richardson was sitting on a bench when a tree branch fell from above and struck his head. He lived across the street from the park.

Jared Richardson died after a tree fell on him in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Michael Dalton

Richardson was struck at Reinaldo Salgado Playground.

A Parks Department spokesperson said the tree was a London Planetree, and the limb that fell was approximately 40 feet up. She said the tree was inspected after the accident and found to be in good condition overall.

The tree was last pruned in July of 2020 and the tree was found to be in good condition during an August 2020 inspection, according to the agency.