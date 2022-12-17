NYC parents want to oust ‘Grinch-like’ principal who bans treats and sweets

You’re a mean one, Ms. Grinch!

Debra Mastriano, the principal of PS 166 on the Upper West Side, once forbid a kindergartner from eating a piece of birthday cake from his home-packed lunch because she thought he was overweight, according to a letter written by 64 fed-up parents and obtained by The Post.

In fact, the tall and slender educator has no sweet spot for snacks in general, sometimes prohibiting students from eating treats in their lunch boxes and even confiscating Department of Education-sanctioned chips from the cafeteria and hiding them away, insiders told The Post.

“It was just so Grinch-like,” one educator said.

In another snack attack, Mastriano, 66, was photographed standing over a student in the lunchroom and directing him to forgo a doughnut he brought from home.

And after ordering a first-grader to lay off her candy bar, the principal was confronted at an October staff meeting. She defended her actions, saying it was “one time,” and that she “want[ed] them to be healthy, want[ed] them to have a good day. It was one child, one time,” according to notes from the meeting seen by The Post.

The parents’ letter to District Superintendent Kamar Samuels detailed the principal’s alleged “pattern of toxicity” and called her “unfit” to lead the school. Parents and teachers also issued a vote of no confidence against Mastriano on Dec. 1 with 28 educators and more than 73 current and former parents voting against her. Eighteen staffers abstained but none voted to support her.

Mastriano has instituted bizarre punishments, including making children stand to eat lunch last year if they talked in the cafeteria or having them walk in circles outside during recess, said Lucio Verani, who has a child in third grade and another who graduated from the school.

Teachers said Mastriano micromanages them, tearing down bulletin boards she doesn’t like, directing what color paper students can use, and even issuing an edict banning pencils because she doesn’t want children to erase mistakes. Instead, they have to use markers.

“I don’t know how many shirts she’s ruined,” one parent said of his daughter.

The Post has reported that bags of unused art and classroom supplies were repeatedly dumped on the sidewalk at the end of the school year.

Debra Mastriano has been slammed by parents of children at the UWS school.

Mastriano has led the school since 2012. While test scores have improved, morale has plummeted, with about 100 teachers and staffers leaving, according to an accounting provided by parents to The Post.

One departing teacher sent a farewell email to the staff last year, which was seen by The Post, saying she hoped “you can get out too because it’s just not worth it.”

Only 14% of teachers said they trusted the principal in the latest school survey, compared to the citywide average of 86%, DOE stats show.

Educators told The Post Mastriano has also espoused racist views, including making assumptions that the school’s black and Hispanic students all live at the NYCHA building on the same West 89th Street block as PS 166.

“I wish someone would level” the building, Mastriano said, according to the letter to Samuels. “It only breeds dysfunction. Except when they rebuild it, it should have good role models in it too, so they can learn good behavior.”

An April teachers union survey of the school seen by The Post found 70% of respondents heard racist and disparaging comments made about students from the public housing site and 93% said the remarks came from the principal.

The letter also alleged that Mastriano said that the school was becoming “too Asian. I hate Asian people.”

Mom Daphne Vigo said Mastriano targeted her son, who is of Puerto Rican descent, yelling at him last year when he was a fourth grader and demanding, “Who lives with you? Do you even have a father at home? Is your mother addicted to drugs?”

She said her son is now in another school and that she had “never ever touched a drug in my life.”

Another parent said Mastriano went ballistic in March after her son, then 10, accidentally urinated on the bathroom floor, yelling and screaming outside an office as he sat and talked with an assistant principal and guidance counselor.

PS 166 Principal Debra Mastriano allegedly removed a doughnut from a student. A group of parents whose children attend PS 166 want principal Debra Mastriano out.



“He goes, ‘Mom I was so scared. I don’t know what I did to make her so mad at me,’ ” the mom said.

Parents said she targets special-education students, even asking teachers to lower their grades.

“It’s her way of saying we don’t want you here,” one parent said.

Mastriano and the DOE did not return requests for comment.

Samuels told parents the allegations in the letter would be investigated.