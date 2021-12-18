NYC parents demand answers after teen’s online school threat

Angry Queens parents are pushing for more protection — and legislators are angling for new laws on school transparency — after a student threatened a bloody attack on Scholars Academy, a selective Rockaway Beach school.

“We’re going to see where we can change this,” Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway) said at an online parents’ meeting Tuesday. “I understand there’s laws that protect the young man and his rights, but the parents and the other students in the school have rights too.”

Due to privacy laws, officials at the elite 6-12 public school remain mum on the punishment meted out to the 8th-grade boy, who posted a photo of a gun and a chilling free-verse message to Snapchat Dec. 10:

“What if all the people that annoyed u / Were dead in front of [u],” the teen wrote. “Wouldnt that feel amazing / To see them beg as i bring my gun closer and closer to them.”

The message thread ended with a frightening threat: “Ya’ll do good to find a good hiding spot on monday.”

Within hours, students said, kids were sharing the posts among themselves — and flooding principal Michele Smyth’s email inbox.

“Social media helped here,” junior Marco Panday, 16, told The Post. “By the time we got to school [Monday] there were metal detectors and the police were ready.”

Smyth notified the NYPD, she told parents at the tense online meeting. Cops detained the teen, Smyth said, but soon deemed his threat “not credible” — because the firearm turned out to be a BB gun.

“This is incredibly egregious and appropriate disciplinary action is being taken,” Smyth told parents at the online meeting. “But nothing specific can be shared” due to privacy laws.

But parents say they were left out of the loop, only learning of the threat — which arose less than two weeks after a Michigan boy allegedly gunned down four classmates at Oxford High School — from their children and from each other.

“I found out only because a parent called me at 7:30 am Saturday morning,” Irene Dougherty, co-president of the Scholars’ Academy Parent Association, complained. “Absolutely nothing was shared with the PA.”

Despite the enhanced security on Monday, the spinning rumor mill led to massive absences in a school that normally enjoys a 97 percent attendance rate.

“About 40 percent of kids didn’t show up,” one student said.

Massimo Valentino, 16, another Scholars Academy junior, was blase about the potential danger.

“Honestly, it felt completely normal going to school this week,” he said. “The things you see with school shootings, like what happened at [Oxford High School], it doesn’t feel real at all.”

But Mona Davids of the NYC School Safety Coalition said in the wake of that fatal school shooting in Michigan and a Dec. 6 pistol-whipping incident at Susan Wagner High School on Staten Island, she would have kept her son at home, too.

“Saying it’s not a credible threat is not good enough,” Davids said. “Parents deserve answers because it would not be the NYPD or DOE bureaucrats burying their child if something happens.”

And Joann Ariola, the Republican councilwoman-elect for the school’s Queens district, said the incident will spur her to push for the installation of metal detectors in schools citywide.

“All, not just some,” Ariola said. “After what happened in Michigan, in Staten Island, we can no longer take any any threat as non-credible.”

The Queens controversy erupted just days before parents across the city blasted the DOE’s sluggish response to a school shooting threat that had been posted on TikTok.