NYC parade gunman appears to toss gun on video: police

A new video shows a gun-toting man running from NYPD officers after gunfire erupted at the Dominican Day Parade in the Bronx last weekend, cops said.
The video shows the 22-year-old running with a firearm after shots were fired at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday at Grand Concourse and Elliot Place, according to a police spokeswoman.
The video shows officers chasing the man, who was clad in bright yellow and wearing a black hoodie, before he drops the weapon on the street.
The man allegedly seen in the video, Elvin Manuel Hidalgo-Santos, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree, police said.
He pleaded not guilty and was held on $15,000 bond or $25,000 cash bail. He was locked up on Rikers Island Thursday, records show.