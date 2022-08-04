NYC parade gunman appears to toss gun on video: police

A new video shows a gun-toting man running from NYPD officers after gunfire erupted at the Dominican Day Parade in the Bronx last weekend, cops said.

The video shows the 22-year-old running with a firearm after shots were fired at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday at Grand Concourse and Elliot Place, according to a police spokeswoman.

A video captured an alleged gunman running from police during this year’s Dominican Day Parade in the Bronx.

Cops investigate at the scene of the shooting. Peter Gerber

The video shows officers chasing the man, who was clad in bright yellow and wearing a black hoodie, before he drops the weapon on the street.

The man allegedly seen in the video, Elvin Manuel Hidalgo-Santos, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree, police said.

Authorities said they found a gun that the suspect apparently dropped on the street. Peter Gerber

He pleaded not guilty and was held on $15,000 bond or $25,000 cash bail. He was locked up on Rikers Island Thursday, records show.