NYC panhandler goes on shopping spree after stealing wallet

A panhandler went on a Manhattan shopping frenzy after punching a subway rider in the face and stealing his wallet last week — racking up $750 on the victim’s credit cards, cops said.

The 37-year-old victim had pulled out his wallet near the turnstile at the 42 Street-Bryant Park subway station last Wednesday when the perp approached him and begged for a dollar.

The still-at-large suspect snatched the victim’s wallet, jumped over the turnstile and ran.

The victim chased after him but ended up being punched multiple times in the face by the perp, police said.

The suspect set off his shopping spree after fleeing on a southbound D Train with the man’s wallet, which contained $81, his ID and bank cards.

An hour after the attack, the suspect was captured on surveillance video in a Journey’s store near Union Square buying $556 worth of clothing and shoes on the victim’s stolen cards, cops said.

The following day, the thief went to a Footlocker store on 34th Street where he was caught on camera spending $158 on one of the stolen cards.

The NYPD has since released the surveillance footage of the suspect in a bid to track him down.

Cops said the victim sustained a laceration to his nose in the wake of the attack and was transported by EMS to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.