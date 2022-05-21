NYC overnight shootings leave one dead, 1 hurt

A 46-year-old man was shot dead in Harlem and another man was wounded in the Bronx during shootings across New York City overnight.

The deadly incident took place at about 11:50 p.m. Friday in front of 2949 Frederick Douglas Blvd., near West 155th Street, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the “unconscious, unresponsive” victim shot in the torso and leg, authorities said.

EMS transported the man to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, cops said. There are no arrests.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was shot in the neck and right thigh following a beef with an unknown gunman in front of 2407 Westchester Ave., near Zerega Avenue in the Bronx, police said.

First responders at the fatal scene. Citizen

EMS transported the victim to Jacobi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.