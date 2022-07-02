NYC overnight shootings leave man dead, 7 wounded

One person was killed and at least seven others were wounded — including a 15-year-old boy — in a spate of shootings across the Big Apple overnight into Saturday, police said.

In the deadly incident, a man was gunned down during a fight inside a bodega at Crescent Street, near Stanley Avenue in the East New York section of Brooklyn shortly after 10 p.m. Friday.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was shot in the face and chest and pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital, cops said.

Police at the scene arrested a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the chest and groin after allegedly finding a firearm on him. He was listed in stable condition at Brookdale and charges were pending, according to the NYPD.

It wasn’t immediately clear was fueled the dispute between the two customers, a department spokesperson said.

One male was shot in the chest and groin and was removed to Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn on Friday, July 1, 2022. Seth Gottfried

The mayhem also included an off-duty auxiliary NYPD sergeant shot and robbed for his motorcycle in The Bronx and two innocent bystanders struck by stray bullets while in the back seat of a cab in Manhattan, police sources said.

Cops said the teen boy was shot in the right arm at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday along Hughes Avenue and East 180th Street in the East Tremont section of The Bronx. The youth, who was uncooperative, was taken to Jacobi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Less than two hours later, on Staten Island, a 48-year-old man was shot in the face outside a Richmond Terrace tavern. The victim was found holding a towel to his bloody face when officers arrived at about 3:15 a.m., police said. He was taken to Richmond County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and was not cooperative, the NYPD said.

Members of the New York Police Department assist a gunshot victim near E. 181st St. and Hughes Avenue on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in the Bronx. James Keivom

Shortly after, at around 3:40 a.m., a 39-year-old woman walked into Kings County Hospital with a gunshot wound to her left leg, cops said. The victim, who also was uncooperative, was listed in stable condition, police said.

Just 10 minutes later in Manhattan, two medical students were wounded when gunfire broke out as they sat in the back of a cab stopped for a red light at West 37th Street between Eight and Ninth Avenues, police and sources said.

The men, ages 22 and 24, were each shot in one of their arms and taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sources and authorities.

A man was shot in the arm on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in the Bronx. James Keivom

“We don’t believe they were the intended targets,” an NYPD spokeswoman told The Post.

Investigators believe three shooters were aiming at a couple wearing a lot of jewelry that they spotted at a nearby dollar pizza spot, police sources said. The intended targets were not hit, according to the sources.

Cops recovered three shells from the scene. The two victims had gotten into the cab on West 37th Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues and were headed westbound when they were shot, the sources said. An NYPD spokesman could not immediately confirm that the two men were medical students.

The teen boy shot in the Bronx was taken to Jacobi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. James Keivom

A man was taken into custody after a shooting in Brooklyn, July 1, 2022. Seth Gottfried

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., the off-duty NYPD Auxiliary sergeant, 23, was shot in the left leg as three men robbed him of his motorcycle, bag and cellphone on Independence Avenue, not far from West 239th Street in Riverdale, The Bronx, cops said.

The wounded auxiliary officer was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No arrests were made as of Saturday afternoon.