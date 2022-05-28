NYC overnight shootings leave at least two people hurt

At least two people were hurt in overnight shootings across the city, the NYPD said.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg on the 700 block of Hendrix Street, near New lots Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn, police said. There are no arrests or description of the gunman, cops said. The teen was taken to Brookdale Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

About 1:15 a.m. in Manhattan, cops were called to a third-floor apartment of a building at 422 West 51st St. in Hell’s Kitchen, where they found an injured 47-year-old man, cops said. An investigation revealed the wound was self-inflicted, authorities said.

Police investigate a shooting in East New York, Brooklyn on May 28, 2022. Seth Gottfried

The 17-year-old victim in the Brooklyn shooting was taken to Brookdale Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Seth Gottfried

NYPD investigate the scene where a 47-year-old man was injured in a self-inflicted shooting in Hell’s Kitchen. Christopher Sadowski

Cops charged Hasan Speight, of West 103rd Street, with criminal possession of a loaded firearm. The wounded man was taken to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say why Speight was at the Hell’s Kitchen apartment.