NYC opens another emergency migrant shelter in Midtown

City officials plan to open yet another emergency shelter at a Midtown hotel to provide housing for migrants arriving from the southern border, according to a notice given Tuesday to local lawmakers.

The new facility is the sixth emergency shelter opened by City Hall specifically to help provide housing and social services for arriving migrants and is set to open “this week,” the notice says.

Mayor Eric Adams has said that housing and providing services to incoming migrants may cost the Big Apple as much as $2 billion — and demanded the federal government pick up the tab and Gov. Kathy Hochul relocate some of the recent arrivals upstate.

Hizzoner’s request for funding was tied up for weeks in a bureaucratic back-and-forth over skipping the usual reimbursement process, while Hochul has said she would not support moving migrants until they have work papers — a process that can take months.

This new operation will set up shop at the Paramount Hotel on 46th Street in Times Square and have as many as 200 rooms for families with children.

Word of the new shelter in Times Square comes just days after Adams disclosed plans to house as many as 500 recently arrived single adults in a shelter set up inside of a massive building on the Brooklyn docks, which is typically used by cruise ships.





The Paramount Hotel is the sixth emergency shelter set up by the city to house migrants. Google Maps

Migrants arrive at the Port Authority Bus Terminal from Texas on January 5.



Advertisement Migrant families arriving at the Stewart Hotel on January 6.



All told, more than 41,000 migrants have arrived in New York City from the southern border since the influx began last summer. Many are seeking asylum from Venezuela, which is under the rule of a brutal dictatorship and has seen its economy collapse.

So far, officials have rented rooms in more than 70 hotels across the city to help house the influx in addition to opening the six emergency shelter facilities.