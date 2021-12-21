NYC offers $100 COVID booster bonus as de Blasio promises ‘no more shutdowns’

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday reinforced his pledge not to impose a new COVID-19 lockdown as the Omicron variant spreads in the five boroughs — and rolled out a $100 booster incentive.

“Adamantly, I feel this: No more shutdowns. We’ve been through them, they were devastating, we can’t go through them again,” he said in a City Hall virtual press briefing. “Not shutdowns, because that would devastate the lives of New Yorkers.”

To give more New Yorkers enhanced protection against the new variant, de Blasio is offering those who get a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year at city-run sites a $100 reward.

“It’s a limited-time opportunity over these next days: Get your booster shot, get a $100 incentive,” the mayor said Tuesday morning. “It’s gonna make you feel a lot safer, a lot better that you got the booster, and you’ll have more cash in your pocket at the same time. That’s going to be a good feeling, particularly this time of year.”

Mayor de Blasio also praised President Biden for launching federally run coronavirus testing sites in NYC. NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

The new Benjamins-for-shots incentive is a repeat of de Blasio’s July announcement that New Yorkers who receive their first dose in a COVID-19 vaccine series at a city-run location would be rewarded with $100.

The announcement comes as the Center for Disease Control revealed Monday that Omicron is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73 percent of new infections last week, and a stunning 92 percent of cases in New York and New Jersey.

It also follows White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki insisting Monday that President Biden does not plan to enact severe restrictions in his Tuesday address.

“​This is not a speech about locking the country down,” Psaki told reporters during a briefing. “This is a speech outlining and being direct and clear with the American people about the benefits of being vaccinated, the steps we’re going to take to increase access and to increase testing and the risks posed to unvaccinated individuals.”

On Tuesday, de Blasio heaped praise on President Joe Biden for launching federally run coronavirus testing sites in the Big Apple after existing sites have recently been overwhelmed by Omicron-induced heightened demand.

“I’m very thankful for President Biden, who continues to come up with new approaches to help address COVID, continues to respond whenever New York City needs help, and I want to thank him for that.”