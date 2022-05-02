NYC nixes plan for second homeless shelter in Chinatown

City Hall has nixed plans to open a new homeless shelter in Chinatown, following a wave of complaints from local residents that their Lower Manhattan neighborhood was being overwhelmed by needy New Yorkers.

The Department of Homeless Services told residents Monday it was ending its effort to open a 94-room shelter at 231 Grand Street, the site of a former Best Western hotel.

The decision came after the local community board voted 37-6 to oppose the project.

Officials yanked the Grand Street shelter proposal just a week after it pulled plans for the second of what was once three planned shelters in the area, which was set for Madison Street.

However, an official said Tuesday that DHS was still pushing ahead on the third project, but could not immediately provide its location.

“After reviewing planned shelter sites scheduled to open in Chinatown, we have decided to re-evaluate this shelter capacity to an area with fewer services and shelter for those experiencing unsheltered homelessness,” said DHS spokeswoman Julia Savel.

“Our goal is always to work with communities to understand their needs and equitably distribute shelters across all five boroughs to serve our most vulnerable New Yorkers.”