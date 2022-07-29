NYC neurologist Ricardo Cruciani raped, assaulted patients

A perverted Manhattan neurologist was convicted Friday for raping and sexually assaulting six patients.

Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found guilty on all 12 counts after a monthlong trial featuring testimony about how he manipulated, abused and even got the women hooked on pain meds so they were dependent on him.

The women – who testified at trial – were his patients at Beth Israel Medical Center and later at facilities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The sick doc was convicted on 12 counts of third-degree rape, sexual abuse, attempted rape, predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual act. He faces up to 25 years to life behind bars at his Sept. 14 sentencing.

The patients came to Cruciani with rare diseases and chronic pain problems, prosecutors argued at trial. He would develop close personal relationships with the women and groom them for sexual relationships, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Cruciani would force the women to perform sexual acts in exchange for pain medication and would give them high doses of highly addictive medications to make sure they would keep coming back to him, prosecutors said.

One of Cruciani’s victims, Hillary Tullin, claimed in a statement that the defense team tried to portray her and other victims as liars.

“What happened to us is real, it’s traumatic and it can no longer be denied,” Tullin said.

Another victim – who wasn’t named – said: “Cruciani preyed on vulnerable patients and today his victims were given back their power.”

“Ricardo Cruciani abused his power as a medical professional and knowingly took advantage of his patients’ pain,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “Dr. Cruciani left in his wake six survivors who continue to suffer from debilitating diseases, and now, years of trauma.”

Cruciani’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a request for comment.