NYC murders, shootings spiked in July as part of 40% jump in major crimes in 2022

The number of city murders, shootings and gun-violence victims in July saw double-digit percentage bumps compared to roughly the same month last year, new statistics show.

The troubling figures have helped fuel a nearly 40% jump in major crimes overall so far this year compared to the same period in 2021, continuing a dismal trend.

“I’m scared every day I walk out the door,” said a 51-year-old Brooklyn maintenance worker, who only gave her first name, Vee, to The Post on Monday.

“Bullets don’t have no name,” the East New York resident lamented.

The Big Apple’s seven major crime categories saw an overall increase of 36.8% so far this year, mainly fueled by grand larcenies, car thefts and robberies. That figure is compared to the 31.1% that the same crime index was up at the end of June.

Overall, so far this year compared to the same time frame last year, grand larcenies are up a whopping 48%, from 19,624 to 29,129, car thefts soared 43%, from 5,345 to 7,444, and robberies jumped 39.4%, from 7,099 to 9,893 incidents, according to the data through Sunday.

Murders were down 4.2% so far this year over last, and shooting victims and shooting incidents were both down, 6% and 7.8% respectively.

Surveillance footage shows a gunman inside a deli in Manhattan. NYPD

Police had sought help identifying a robber in Queens. NYPD

NYPD at the scene of a shooting in the Bronx on July 28, 2022. New York City saw a double-digit percentage bump in murders and shootings in July compared to the same month in 2021, according to new statistics. Christopher Sadowski

But murders saw a 35% increase this past July compared to roughly the same period last year, going from 31 to 42. Shooting victims and gun incidents also saw a nearly 10% bump apiece. Shooting victims increased from 180 to 196, and shooting incidents jumped from 142 to 156.

New Yorkers such as Vee said they were afraid for themselves and their loved ones.

“I feel safe personally, but the city is not safe right now,” said James Sanks, 42, of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. “I don’t like when my dad goes out without me, and I don’t like when my wife goes out without me.”

He suggested that the NYPD bring back its controversial stop-and-frisk tactic that was dialed back after a federal judge ruled it was discriminatory against minorities.

Police investigating a shooting near a deli in Brooklyn on July 27, 2022. Gregory P. Mango

“I’m all for it,” said Sanks, who is black. “I’d rather be harassed than let someone with a gun walk around. I get worried when my wife isn’t with me.”

Tiara Jackson, a 31-year-old security guard who commutes to the city from Westchester County on the subway, said she doesn’t feel secure, either.

“I never feel safe,” she said. “You’ve got to protect. Police are not here to prevent crimes; they come only after the crime happens.

“I don’t feel safe on the subways,” she said, adding that her biggest fear is being slashed in the transit system. “The cops are always on the phone.”