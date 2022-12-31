NYC murders down but major crimes surge as 2022 ends

New Yorkers fed up with unsafe streets will be glad to see 2022 end — along with its 23% surge in major crimes.

Slayings in the city are down 13% (418 from 481) from the same time last year and the number of shooting victims (1,549 from 1,851) and shooting incidents (1,280 from 1,543) dropped 16% and 17% respectively, NYPD statistics show.

However, the Big Apple remains bloodied.

Rapes climbed 7% (1,591 from 1,481); felony assaults rose 13% (25,596 from 22,738), and robberies (17,138 from 13,592) spiked 26%, the data show.

Burglars and thieves had a field day, with burglary ballooning 23% (15,481 from 12,568); grand larceny surging 26% (50,698 from 40,166); and car theft soaring 32% (13,475 from 10,2190), according to the stats from Jan. 1 through Dec. 25.

The tally for total major crimes topped 100,000 for the second consecutive year. Overall, major crimes were up 23% (124,397 from 101,245 in 2021), the NYPD stats say.

Mayor Adams touted recent progress in public safety during a Dec. 21 speech in which he vowed that New Yorkers would continue to see crime fall during the second act of his administration.

The Mayor noted the arrest rate was “the highest in 20 years” and that illustrated “our cops are working.”

A troubling trend to turn around is underground, where transit crimes this year rose nearly 30% (2,288 from 1,767). Criminals didn’t even take the holiday off, with two tourists from Sweden among at least three straphangers robbed in the city Christmas morning.

Felony assaults rose 13% and robberies spiked 26%, the data show. Christopher Sadowski

Hate crimes swelled 16% (604 from 523).

THE YEAR IN CRIME

Major crimes in NYC have surged 23% in 2022 compared to the prior year:

Crime/2022/2021/%Chg

Murder/418/481/-13%

Rape/1,591/1,481/+7%

Robbery/17,138/13,592/+26%

Felony Assault/25,596/22,738/+13%

Burglary/15,481/12,568/+23%

Grand Larceny/50,698/40,166/+26%

Auto Theft/13,475/10,219/+32%

Major Crimes total/124,397/101,245/+23%

Also:

Transit/2,288/1,767/+30%

Hate Crimes/604/523/+16%

Housing/5,852/5,468/+7%

Petit Larceny/113,618/85,247/+33%

Shooting Victims/1,549/1,851/-16%

Source: NYPD, statistics thru 12/25/22