NYC murder victim was tarot card reader killed by customer

The 51-year-old Ozone Park woman gunned down in her own home was a tarot card reader who cops believe was slain by a disgruntled customer who thought she was a “witch” who had cursed him, sources said.

Guiseppe Canzani, 41, who is facing murder charges in the broad-daylight shooting of 51-year-old Anna Torres on Wednesday, had gotten into a dispute with her outside the Queens home in recent days, the sources told The Post.

He told cops he shot Torres “because she was a witch” and that she had put a spell on him and cursed him, one source said.

“Yeah, that’s the woman I shot,” Canzani allegedly told detectives at the 106th Precinct stationhouse about one hour after the fatal shooting. “They tried to kill me.”

“If I tell you what’s going on with me, you wouldn’t believe it,” he allegedly said. “Not for nothing, I am supposed to be dead already, that’s all I know. This woman, you guys will never understand. You would think I’m crazy.”

Torres, the mother of an NYPD cop, was shot twice after answering the door at the family’s home on 109th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

David Aguilar, the slain woman’s distraught husband, was in tears Thursday as he headed to the city morgue, but had choice words for Canzani.

“Guiseppe Canti, or whatever, he took, he smashed my world,” he said. “I’ve never seen him before. I wish I was able to get to him right now but I can’t. He was arrested, but he’s claiming a lawyer. The cops couldn’t question him.

“My wife didn’t have a bad bone in her body,” Aguilar said. “She was the best wife, the best mother. I was at work and I seen it on the news. I said, ‘Hold up. That looks like my house.’ It was.”

The grieving husband then broke into tears.

The gunman fled in a black Chevy Traverse after the shooting, NYPD Deputy Chief Jerry O’Sullivan said during a press briefing Wednesday night.

Canzani drove up to the 106th Precinct stationhouse about an hour later, placed a .45-caliber handgun on the sidewalk and surrendered to police.

He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a loaded weapon.

Cops acknowledged that Canzani and Torres knew each other “to some extent,” but said the relationship does not appear to have been romantic.

The incident was the first fatal shooting in the 106th Precinct this year.

Additional reporting by Larry Celona and Tina Moore