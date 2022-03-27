NYC moves to ‘evict’ homeless man living in Manhattan park tree

The city moved Sunday to “evict” the homeless man who has been allegedly living like a squirrel in a tree in a Manhattan park for months.

City officials issued a one-day “notice of clean up” targeting the section of Riverbank State Park where the man’s illegal makeshift treehouse is located.

The unidentified man will have to vacate his sky-high digs by Monday, according to notices posted in three locations on the wrought iron fence nearby.

The notice includes information on local homeless shelters.

City action to remove the months-old encampment comes after The Post showed Mayor Eric Adams a photograph of the scene during an unrelated event Saturday.

“That’s not what we want,” Hizzoner said. “That’s not dignified for people.”

A man has been living in a tree house above the LIRR for four months. G.N.Miller/NYPost

