NYC mother and toddler robbed at gunpoint in lobby

Two thieves robbed a woman and her 3-year-old son in their Bronx lobby – even pointing a gun at the toddler’s head, cops said.

The suspects appeared to have been staking out the lobby of the building at Sedgwick Avenue and West Kingsbridge Road in Kingsbridge Heights for about an hour Wednesday morning before they approached a 35-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son around 8:20 a.m., according to cops and police sources.

They pointed a gun at the woman’s torso and demanded her property, police said.

According to police, both the suspects had been staking out the apartment for several hours. NYPD

According to police, both suspects are still at large. NYPD

Video shows one of the thieves removing a car seat from the stolen vehicle. NYPD

The duo then turned the gun on her son, pointing it at the tot’s head, cops said.

The woman then handed over the keys to her white Range Rover, her iPhone, and wallet holding $1,500 in cash, police said.

The pair then took off in the victim’s car – which was later found unoccupied at an unspecified location, cops said.

The pair then took off in the victim’s car – which was later found unoccupied at an unspecified location. NYPD

Both men allegedly held the gun to the toddlers head and demanded the mother turn over her property. NYPD

Video released early Thursday shows the duo walking away from the car – one of them carrying a car seat.

Police were still looking for the suspects Thursday morning.