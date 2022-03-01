NYC mother and baby killed in apartment fire

A mother and her 1-year-old daughter were killed in a Brooklyn blaze Tuesday morning, officials said.

Flames broke out on the second story of 6 Alice Court in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:49 a.m., an FDNY spokesman said in a statement.

The 22-year-old mom and her daughter were taken to Interfaith Hospital but couldn’t be saved, offficials said. A third person was treated for a minor injury.

Flames broke out on the second story of 6 Alice Court in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:49 a.m. Paul Martinka

Authorities are still looking into what started the blaze. Paul Martinka

Twelve units and 60 members of the FDNY responded and had the flames under control by 11:18 a.m. Paul Martinka

The identities of the mother and child have yet to be released by police. Paul Martinka

Both the mother and her child were pronounced dead upon arriving at Interfaith Medical Center. Paul Martinka

Twelve units and 60 members of the FDNY responded and had the flames under control by 11:18 a.m.

The city fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

The identities of the mother and child weren’t immediately released.