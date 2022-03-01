NYC mother and baby killed in apartment fire
A mother and her 1-year-old daughter were killed in a Brooklyn blaze Tuesday morning, officials said.
Flames broke out on the second story of 6 Alice Court in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:49 a.m., an FDNY spokesman said in a statement.
The 22-year-old mom and her daughter were taken to Interfaith Hospital but couldn’t be saved, offficials said. A third person was treated for a minor injury.
Twelve units and 60 members of the FDNY responded and had the flames under control by 11:18 a.m.
The city fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.
The identities of the mother and child weren’t immediately released.
