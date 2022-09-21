NYC mom’s text revealed in apparent suicide attempt

A Brooklyn mom who cops believe shot herself in an apparent suicide attempt left behind a haunting note, telling her family, “I feel I would be better off an angel,” law-enforcement sources told The Post Wednesday.

Witnesses to the Tuesday afternoon shooting outside JHS 278 in Marine Park also told police a man at the scene was heard screaming out, “What did you do?” after the shot rang out, sources said.

The mom, identified by sources as Shatyra Wingate, 36, is now clinging to life at Brookdale University Hospital, as her boyfriend, who was spotted leaving the scene with the couple’s toddler, was later taken into custody by police.

He has not been charged.

“I’m sorry I had to do this,” Wingate wrote in a text just before apparently shooting herself in the head, the sources said. “But I feel I would be better off an angel.

“Please don’t be mad,” she wrote. “I’m in such a better place. I’m not hurting no more.”

Shatyra Wingate left behind a note that read, “I feel I would be better off an angel.” Facebook/Shatyra Wingate

Sources said because of the text messages, detectives believe the mom had attempted suicide.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at the school.

Wingate was found with serious head injuries sitting on a bench in a basketball court shortly after 4 p.m., police said. She was rushed to the hospital.

Shatyra Wingate’s boyfriend was taken into custody by police after leaving the scene with the couple’s child. Paul Martinka

Her boyfriend left the scene with the child — who is two months shy of his second birthday — in a Ford Escape. He was taken into custody shortly thereafter at Nostrand Avenue and Avenue V, sources said.

The boy was taken to Coney Island Hospital for examination, while city child services officials determine where he will be placed.

Police recovered a shell casing at the scene but had not located the weapon Wingate allegedly used as of midday Wednesday, the sources said.

Relatives of Shatyra Wingate seen crying on the corner of Nostrand Ave and Avenue V.

Shatyra Wingate’s toddler was recovered unharmed.

Police recovered a shell casing at the scene but had not located the weapon.



The incident comes on the heels of the suicide death of a despondent migrant mom inside a city homeless shelter in Queens on Sunday.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.