NYC mom suspected of drowning her 3 kids has been charged with murder

The Brooklyn mom suspected of drowning her three young children has been charged with murder in connection with their deaths, police said Wednesday.

Erin Merdy, 30, has been charged with intentional murder, murder with depraved indifference and murder of a victim less than 11-years-old, cops said.

Merdy is facing the three charges for all three of her kids, 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, 4-year-old Lillyanna Stephen and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev.

Erin Merdy is accused of murdering her three children. Paul Martinka for NY Post

She is facing nine counts in total.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.