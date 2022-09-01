NYC mom conned into buying $19M penthouse after lied to about doorman

Just show her the door!

A mystery woman alleges she was conned into agreeing to buy a $19 million Tribeca penthouse — after her real estate broker and the seller lied to her about the existence of a full-time doorman, according to a new lawsuit.

Turns out the luxury seven-story condo building at 37 Warren Street only has a part-time doorman on weekdays and a virtual attendant on weekends, states the Manhattan Supreme Court filing from Wednesday.

The breach-of-contract suit, which names the Corcoran Group, one of its brokers, Catherine Juracich, and her client states the single mom of three felt “unsafe” about the apparent lack of a full-time human gatekeeper.

“A full-time doorman was of major importance to settlor-beneficiary,” says the suit.

It claims the seller, identified in court documents as Zoelle LLC, was “intentionally false and descriptive” in its representation, and, “clearly intended to fraudulently induce plaintiff to enter into the contract to purchase.”

A mystery woman alleges she was conned into agreeing to buy a $19 million Tribeca penthouse. Google Earth

The suit was filed by Kara Dille, a California accountant identified as a trustee who runs the mom’s estate. The prospective resident is not named in the filing.

She broke the contract earlier this month, according to the suit, which seeks to recoup a $1.9 million deposit.

The suit claims Corcoran misrepresented the penthouse in an ad it ran. It also accuses Juracich and her colleagues of choosing to show the penthouse to the mom at times when the part-time doorman was there, in order to create a false impression that the worker was a fixture at the building.

She claims that the company made obvious efforts to hide that there was no full-time doorman. Court documents

The broker and her colleagues would also stand in front of a virtual-doorman screen in the lobby during showings to hide its existence, the lawsuit alleges.

The alleged trick was meant to avoid having the buyer ask questions about “why such equipment would be inside an apartment that was served by a full-time doorman,” the suit states, adding that those actions “were deliberate and devised.”

The mom signed a contract in March to buy the 5,500-square- foot penthouse — which has five bedrooms, seven baths, plus a wraparound terrace.

Howard M. Brickner, an attorney for the seller, wrote in a letter filed with the court that his client isn’t responsible.

The seller’s lawyer argues that she is not responsible for not knowing. Court documents

“The Seller is not liable or bound in any manner by any verbal or written statements, representations, real estate broker ‘set-ups’ or information pertaining to the above premises furnished by a real estate broker nor by any agent, employee, servant or other person,” the letter states.

Juracich declined to comment when reached by phone Thursday.

Steven Fox, Dille’s attorney, did not return a call for comment.