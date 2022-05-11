NYC molotov cocktail lawyers could get prison terms under plea deal

The pair of radical lawyers who firebombed an empty police vehicle amid violent protests in Brooklyn have struck a new plea deal that could limit their prison terms to two years — down from the 10 originally sought by prosecutors, new court documents show.

The attorneys, Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman, reached an “alternative resolution” with Brooklyn federal prosecutors in their May 30, 2020 case, according to a filing on Tuesday.

Under the new agreement, the pair of firebugs agreed to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, according to a letter filed Tuesday in their case.

Prosecutors, however, will seek a maximum of two years in prison for the duo under the agreement – though a judge could still impose a sentence of up to five years, according to the letter filed in their case.

The plea will have to be formally accepted by a judge to be finalized.

Prior to the new agreement, federal prosecutors had sought a 10-year sentence for the pair under a terrorism enhancement after they each copped to one count of possessing and making a destructive device.

Urooj Rahman is seen after booking. U.S. Attorney’s Office/AP Colinford Mattis was an associate at Pryor Cashman. U.S. Attorney’s Office/AP

In the letter filed Tuesday, the feds noted the probation department had determined that the enhancement was unusually punitive given Mattis and Rahman’s lack of prior criminal histories.

“This increase appears to over-represent the maliciousness of the defendants’ intentions in committing the offense, while also negating the defendants’ otherwise law-abiding lives free of prior criminal convictions,” the federal probation department wrote.

The pair were arrested after Rahman tossed a Molotov cocktail at an empty NYPD van outside the 88th Precinct stationhouse in Fort Greene amid citywide uprisings in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.

At their first plea hearing in October, prosecutor Ian Richardson read a series of text messages between the pair, in which Mattis allegedly encouraged Rahman to “go burn down 1PP,” referring to One Police Plaza.

A police officer watches a crowd as a police vehicle burns near Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn on May 29, 2020. Frank Franklin II/AP

Urooj Rahman is seen holding a Molotov cocktail. U.S. Attorney’s Office

“Bring it to their neck,” Mattis said in the text message and shared a Google Maps location of police headquarters with Rahman, Richardson said.

“Molotovs rollin’,” Rahman allegedly responded in a text. “I hope they burn everything down. Need to burn all police stations down and probably the courts too.”

Paul Schectman, an attorney for Rahman, said he was pleased with the government’s new position on sentencing.

“We’re deeply pleased that the Eastern District has taken a second look, a close second look at the case and modified its position,” he told The Post. “We still hope to persuade the judge that further incarceration is not necessary,”

An attorney for Mattis did not immediately respond.