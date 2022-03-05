NYC ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ contestant claims ex stole his RV

A Manhattan man who once earned the distinction of being labeled as “creepy” on a reality TV show is suing his girlfriend because she allegedly swiped his $47,000 RV.

David Vroubel, 47, who was given the unfortunate description when he appeared on Season 4 of the show “Millionaire Matchmaker” in 2010, claims his latest romantic failure began to unfold in June 2020, when he traveled to Indiana with Sarah Diane Schegg, 37, to buy the RV.

Vroubel and Schegg had been living together in the Big Apple when he bought the 2018 Coachman Freelander, he says in court papers.

During the trip they visited Schegg’s relatives in Arizona, and Vroubel asked her to register it for him there, but claims he had no idea she added her name to the vehicle’s title.

When the pair broke up, Vroubel claims Schegg took off with the RV, changed the title so was listed as the sole owner, and began renting it on Outdoorsy.com for $239 a night, according to his Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit.

Vroubel (center) is seeking more than $200,000 damages. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for the Hearing Health Foundation

An attorney for Vroubel, who is seeking more than $200,000 damages, declined comment. Schegg could not be reached.