NYC middle school teacher busted for making sexual comments during class: cops

A 51-year-old Brooklyn middle school teacher was arrested this week for making sexual comments in front of his young students, authorities said.

Patrick Longsworth, who teaches at Charles O. Dewey Middle School 136 in Sunset Park, made the suggestive statements in class — and some of his students reported his alleged actions, according to police.

Longsworth was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, cops said.

“The behavior described in the allegation is completely unacceptable, and the matter will be fully and thoroughly investigated,” City Department of Education spokeswoman Jenna Lyle said in a statement.

“This employee is being reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the arrest and if convicted, we will pursue his termination.

“There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our students.”

Longsworth could not be reached for comment on Thursday.