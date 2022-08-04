NYC McDonald’s worker shot over fries is brain dead, accused gunman held without bail

The McDonald’s worker who was shot in the neck over cold french fries is brain-dead and on life support, prosecutors said Thursday, as a Brooklyn judge ordered his alleged assailant held without bail.

Michael Morgan, 20, is expected to face upgraded homicide charges for Monday’s Bedford-Stuyvesant shooting, in which he allegedly blasted victim Matthew Webb, 23, shortly after an argument about the french fries served to the suspect’s mother, prosecutors said.

“Your Honor, the people anticipate a homicide charge on this case given the victim is currently on life support. The victim has been transported to Brookdale Hospital and has been brain-dead,” Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney Luis Paternina told Judge Inga O’Neale during Morgan’s arraignment on attempted murder charges.

“The family now has to make the difficult decision [to take him off life support].”

Morgan, who was cuffed behind his back, looked down during the brief proceeding and didn’t speak.

Webb was toiling at the Fulton Street eatery on Monday evening when Morgan’s mom, Lisa Fulmore, complained to workers that her fries were cold and asked to speak to a manager.

When the workers began laughing at her, Fulmore was FaceTiming with Morgan, who came to the restaurant and got into a fight with Webb that spilled out onto the sidewalk.

Matthew Webb, the Brooklyn McDonald’s employee who was shot while working, is brain-dead and on life support.

Webb was allegedly shot by Michael Morgan over a dispute involving his mother being served cold french fries.

Morgan punched Webb in the face and when he got back up, he pulled out a gun and blasted him in the neck, prosecutors alleged.

The suspect’s girlfriend, Camellia Dunlap, has also been charged in connection with the case after she allegedly handed Morgan the gun prior to the shooting, prosecutors said.

Morgan was taken into custody at his home Monday night and following hours of questioning, he confessed to the shooting and an unrelated 2020 homicide a few blocks from the McDonald’s that left Kevin Holloman, 28, dead, prosecutors alleged.

Holloman was outside a Herkimer Street building with his cousin that October when Morgan allegedly fatally shot him, prosecutors said.

Morgan was arrested for the shooting and is being held without bail. Paul Martinka

NYPD at the scene of the shooting at the Brooklyn McDonald’s on August 2, 2022. Paul Martinka

A few days prior, Morgan and Holloman’s cousin got into an altercation and when the relative took out a knife to cut up some marijuana, the suspect ran out of the apartment and began shooting, prosecutors alleged.

The cousin wasn’t hit but Holloman was struck three times and later died at Interfaith Hospital, prosecutors said.

“He was the sweetest kid. He was not like these little thugs we have running around here. He was so polite. He was always chasing girls. That was it. Chasing girls, making jokes,” Domingo Rivera, a longtime former neighbor of Holloman, told The Post Thursday.

“[He] was a good kid. He never got into trouble. He was always dancing and joking around.”

Morgan was charged with a 2020 murder that took place near the Brooklyn McDonald’s restaurant. Gregory P. Mango

Rivera, 57, referred to Holloman by his nickname “Keybo” and said after he was murdered, his mother soon got sick and died.

“I’m glad they got him,” Rivera said of Morgan.

Holloman’s sister also celebrated the news in a Wednesday Facebook post.

“The first person I wanted to call with this news was my mother and I couldn’t I’m still heartbroken but I’m happy me and my family get some kind of peace,” she wrote with a series of green and white heart emojis.

Morgan is charged with murder in the 2020 slay and was held without bail in both cases. He’s due back in court on August 8. Relatives of Morgan and Webb couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.