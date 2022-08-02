NYC McDonald’s worker shot over cold French fries, sources say

The suspect who shot a Brooklyn McDonald’s worker and left him clinging to life had been arguing with him over cold French fries, a high-ranking police source said Tuesday.

The 23-year-old victim, who is fighting for his life at Brookdale Hospital, was working in the fast-food joint at 1531 Fulton St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 7 p.m. Monday when he started getting hassled by a female customer over her fries, the source said.

The woman was FaceTiming her 20-year-old son, who was apparently nearby, as the argument went down, and he soon stormed into the restaurant and began fighting with the employee, the source alleged.

“The mom complained that her fries were cold,’’ the police source said.

“The mom was on FaceTime with her son, and he heard the dispute between her and the clerk. The son and the clerk got into a dispute inside, and it went outside.”

That’s when the woman’s son allegedly whipped out a gun and blasted the worker in the head, cops said.

A 23-year-old McDonald’s worker was critically shot in the head over a food dispute. Authorities have arrested a person of interest. Paul Martinka

The shooting was caught on surveillance video, the source said.

The employee is in critical condition and a 20-year-old person of interest is in custody, authorities said. No charges have been filed in connection with the case.

Photos and footage of the aftermath showed a man cradling the badly injured worker’s head as blood spilled on the sidewalk.

The victim was working in the fast-food joint at 1531 Fulton St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Paul Martinka

The suspect’s mother was allegedly on FaceTime with him before violence broke out. Paul Martinka

Police sources claim a mother was angry over getting cold french fries and her son allegedly shot the McDonald’s worker in retaliation. Paul Martinka

“I feel like crying. You shot someone over French fries?” a witness told The Post on Tuesday.

The witness, who was at her local business at the time of the shooting, said, “We were sitting in here.

Start your day with all you need to know Morning Report delivers the latest news, videos, photos and more.

“We heard the pop,’’ she said. “At first, we thought it was a firecracker. I was scared. That’s why I didn’t run to the scene. You don’t know who is around.”

Later, “we all came outside. The boy was on the ground.’’

A local store worker added that he heard “one shot.”

“I saw people running. I got scared, and I closed my doors.

“Where does a 20 year-old get a gun from?” the man said, shaking his head. “Fulton Street is the craziest street. It’s getting worse, and the shooters are getting younger. They have lost their sense of direction.

“It says something when a mother is with her son who is carrying a gun.

“I saw two police at the corner all week, but yesterday I didn’t see one. They should be at every single corner every day.”