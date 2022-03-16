NYC McDonald’s stabbing suspect’s bail set at $150K

The man accused of repeatedly stabbing an East Harlem McDonald’s worker sobbed into his lawyer’s shoulder during his first court appearance Wednesday — where a judge set his bail at $150,000.

Ezekiel Dunn-Jennings, 28, sniffled and shook his head during the brief hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court, as an attorney with Neighborhood Defender Services of Harlem patted him on the back.

Dunn-Jennings, who had his hands cuffed behind his back and a large bandage around his pinky finger, is charged with attempted murder, assault and weapons possession in the grisly March 9 attack.

Prosecutors say Dunn-Jennings went berserk inside the fast-food joint on Third Avenue near East 117th Street at around 12:40 a.m. — stabbing Mickey D’s worker Angel Miguel Salazar at least seven times.

Dunn-Jennings got into an argument with staffers at the restaurant and started “cursing” and “threatening to punch and kill” them, Assistant District Attorney Ashley Maldonado De La Fuente said during the arraignment.

He then taunted Salazar to come out of the kitchen and hit him — and the 23-year-old hero emerged with a broomstick to defend his co-workers.

Ezekiel Dunn-Jennings is charged with attempted murder, assault and weapons possession in the grisly March 9 attack. Curtis Means for DailyMail/Pool

The two came to blows, and Dunn-Jennings allegedly repeatedly knifed Salazar, who is still hospitalized.

“He has to pay for what he did,” Salazar told The Post by phone from his hospital bed on Tuesday, after Dunn-Jennings turned himself in.

One of Dunn-Jennings’ attorneys, Lisa Freedman, noted that her client had surrendered to authorities as she asked Judge Anna Lewis to free him on supervised release.

Ezekiel Dunn-Jennings reportedly got into an argument with McDonald’s staffers and started “cursing” and “threatening to punch and kill” them. Steven Hirsch

Friedman argued that Dunn-Jennings doesn’t have a “substantial criminal record” and that he “always comes to court.”

Dunn-Jennings — who has four prior arrests, for assault, criminal mischief and menacing — cried as another attorney, Matthew Daloisio, tried to comfort him.

The ADA said that a “large portion of the crime” was captured on surveillance video and that bloody pants were found in the suspect’s apartment — less than three blocks from the McDonald’s — as she asked for $150,000 bail.

Ezekiel Dunn-Jennings allegedly stabbed worker Angel Miguel Salazar at least seven times. Family handout

Angel Salazar being taken out on a stretcher following the stabbing. Ken Lopez/FreedomNewsTV

Dunn-Jennings had claimed he acted in self-defense as he was walked out of the 25th Precinct late Tuesday morning, saying, “I was hit in the head. I was attacked first.”

“I’m sorry what happened to that man,” he added when asked if he regretted his alleged actions. “He was a handsome man. I didn’t mean to hurt him.”