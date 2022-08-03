NYC McDonald’s shooting could’ve been avoided with hot fries, says kin of suspect’s girlfriend

The shooting that left a Brooklyn McDonald’s worker clinging to life could have easily been avoided – if the customer was just given hot fries, a relative of one of the suspects told The Post Wednesday.

Michael Morgan, 20, was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot the 23-year-old worker outside the Bedford-Stuyvesant eatery when his mom got into a heated spat with the employee over her cold order, police and law enforcement sources said.

His girlfriend, Camellia Dunlap, 18, was also slapped with weapons charges over the Monday night shooting after allegedly handing her beau the gun, sources added.

“I think it would have been solved if one they just gave the lady some hot French fries and let her been on her way,” Dunlap’s 66-year-old grandmother, Debra Dunlap, told The Post.

“That would have been solved right there.”

The ordeal erupted after Morgan allegedly stormed into the restaurant when his mom, Lisa Fulmore, started arguing with the worker – identified as Matthew Jeremiah Webb – over the cold fries, sources said.

Debra Dunlap said that the altercation wouldn’t have happened if they had given her granddaughter hot french fries. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

Fulmore told The Post in an exclusive interview that the employees had laughed at her when she tried to speak to a manager.

“Why were they laughing at her? Why didn’t they just give her hot French fries? That’s why we go in there to spend our money,” Dunlap’s grandmother said.

“She went back a second time for French fries… and they didn’t give her [hot] French fries again? No one goes into a restaurant wanting cold food when you’re paying your money,” she continued, referring to the worker’s alleged attempt to cover up the cold side by topping it off with a few crispy fries.

“Give people what they ask for,” she added. “If I want some hot fries, I want some hot fries.”

The grandmother conceded that Morgan’s mother could have also called cops to sort out the fast-food spat instead of getting her son involved, who has a lengthy criminal record.

McDonald’s worker Matthew Jeremiah Webb was shot over a reported argument about cold french fries.

“What she should have did was just gave the the fries back … ask for her money back or call the police to help settle the situation. I think this could have been avoided,” she said.

Morgan allegedly opened fire and blasted the worker in the neck after the argument spilled outside the McDonald’s at 1531 Fulton St. around 7 p.m., police said.

Keep up with today’s most important news Stay up on the very latest with Evening Update.

Dunlap’s grandmother insisted the worker shouldn’t have followed the accused gunman outside in the first place.

“The guy shouldn’t have even went outside,” she said of the victim, who remained in critical condition at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center Wednesday. “He should have minded his own business.”

“It’s just like the judges tells you: If there is a road rage and somebody get out their car, don’t get out your car. Stay in your car and call the police, simple as that.”

Still, the grandmother said: “I do hope the boy survives. I really do. I don’t wish death on nobody.”

“I’m sorry for anyone getting shot. There’s too many guns and stuff. There’s too many guns on the street,” she added.

Morgan and Dunlap – who has a 2-year-old daughter from a prior relationship – have been dating for about three years, according to her grandmother.

Michael Morgan and his girlfriend Camellia Dunlap were both arrested following the shooting. Paul Martinka

“He wasn’t that good of a person,” Debra said of the accused gunman. “I tried to tell her to stay away from him but she wouldn’t listen… She really not a bad person. She just got with the wrong person.”

Meanwhile, Dunlap’s father, Kenyan Dunlap, 40, appeared unsympathetic to his daughter’s situation, telling The Post: “She has to learn her lesson.”

“She’s 18. She don’t listen to me,” he said.

“I’m going to let her learn her lesson as she goes along in life.”