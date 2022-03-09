NYC McDonald’s employee brutally stabbed while defending coworkers

A hero Harlem McDonald’s worker was repeatedly stabbed by an irate customer early Wednesday while defending his coworkers — leaving him clinging for his life, cops said.

The 31-year-old victim intervened when he saw the suspect arguing with other workers inside the fast-food joint on Third Avenue near East 117th Street around 12:40 a.m, police said.

The suspect then stabbed him in the back and left arm, and slashed him in the face, authorities said.

The victim, who lives in the Bronx, was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, cops said.

The bearded assailant – described as 5-foot-11 and 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a dark green jacket and ski mask – took off after the incident and remained at large hours later, police said.