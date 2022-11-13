NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns Democrats of ‘wrong attitude’ toward top voter concerns

Big Apple Mayor Eric Adams lambasted Democrats for having the “wrong attitude” when addressing top voter concerns in an op-ed Sunday — after months of blaming fears of rising crime on “perception” and declining to take Gov. Kathy Hochul to task over the hot-button issue.

“New York is the safest big city in America, but this statistic means nothing to a mother mourning a child lost to gun violence,” Adams wrote in USA Today, contradicting his past insistence that the stats show crime fears are mostly about “perception.”

“Voting is an act of emotional trust, not straightforward logic. It’s about acknowledging peoples’ needs, their emotions, their reality – and doing something about it,” Hizzoner added, as he opined about Democrats losing working-class voters.

Adams admitted Republicans “do this well” and ask “the right questions” — despite then claiming “even as they supply the wrong answers.”

“Democrats have the right answers, but the wrong attitude,” he said.

Adams previously said that fears over crime are about “perception.” Christopher Sadowski

Adams urged his fellow Democrats to focus on “immediate” solutions to crime — as well as other top working-class voter concerns such as the economy and inflation.

“They are deeply concerned about the economy, crime and inflation. They are also increasingly looking for leadership that acknowledges their concerns and defends their interests, regardless of party,” he wrote.

“We must push ‘right now’ solutions — such as investment in income tax credits, child care, housing, health care and public safety — front and center and keep them there,” he continued.

Adams urged Democrats to focus on crime and inflation. AFP via Getty Images

Adams’ party performed better than expected in last Tuesday’s midterm elections — except in New York, where Gov. Hochul eked out a nail-bitingly close win over Republican Lee Zeldin.

The GOP in the deep blue Empire State also picked up two congressional seats on Long Island.

Democrats risk “long-term irrelevance” if they cannot win back working-class voters, Adams warned.

The Big Apple mayor pointed in particular to drops in support compared to 2018 among Hispanic and Asian voters.

Just 6 in 10 Hispanic and Asian Americans voted Democrat, according to exit polling by the Associated Press — down from 7 in 10 and 8 in 10, respectively, just four years ago.

“On Tuesday, Republicans from those communities in Queens and Brooklyn – traditionally deep blue areas – made very strong showings, capturing seats that are traditionally Democrats’,” he said.

“Republicans will … continue to press their advantage in congressional maps, controlling more seats with fewer votes than we can as we become the party of only upper middle class urban and suburban residents, relegating us to long-term irrelevance.”

Adams has sought to elevate his role in national Democratic Party politics since winning the Democratic mayoral primary in June 2021, when he declared himself the new “face of the Democratic Party.”

“America is failing in running cities,” Adams said at the time.

Adams campaigned for Hochul in the run-up to Tuesday’s gubernatorial election , but faced accusations that he may prefer to see her longshot GOP challenger Zeldin win for the sake of his public safety agenda in Albany.