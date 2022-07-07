NYC Mayor Eric Adams supports bodega worker Jose Alba

Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday stood up for the “hard-working” Manhattan bodega clerk languishing on Rikers Island on $250,000 bail after he fatally stabbed a violent ex-con while trying to fend off an attack.

“My heart goes out for this hard-working, honest New Yorker that was doing his job in his place of business, where a person came in and went behind the counter and attacked him,” Adams said about 51-year-old Jose Alba.

Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office charged the dad of three with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Austin Simon, 34, at the Hamilton Heights corner store Friday.

Alba’s family insists he was acting in self-defense when he grabbed a knife to fight off Simon inside the Hamilton Heights Grocery. Surveillance footage showed Simon storming behind the counter, where he menaced and assaulted the employee.

Jose Alba’s family insists he was acting in self-defense when he fatally stabbed Austin Simon (right).

Alba, who immigrated from the Dominican Republic 30 years ago, is now locked up at Rikers Island because he was unable to post the whopping $250,000 bail — half of the amount Bragg’s office had requested at his arraignment Saturday.

During an unrelated press conference, Adams expressed sympathy with the “honest” Alba, but declined to criticize the decision by Bragg’s prosecutors.

“My heart goes out to the employee who was in the store doing his job,” he said in response to a question from a Post reporter. “I am hoping that we take all of that into consideration, as his hard-working New Yorker was doing his job, and someone aggressively went behind the counter to attack him.”

Mayor Eric Adams expressed compassion for the bodega employee in a press conference on Thursday. Paul Martinka

Adams stressed that he is not allowed to give commands to local prosecutors, and refrained from explicitly weighing in on the charges Alba was slapped with and amount of bail set. The mayor, however, does oversee the NYPD, which also charged the clerk with murder.

“The DA has a non-mandate, where we cannot dictate or mandate how he determines how he’s going to prosecute crimes,” said Adams, a retired NYPD captain. “That is up to the district attorney, and I’m not going to second-guess the district attorney for his actions.”

“The DA has his job, I have my job as the mayor of the city of New York, as the mayor of the city of New York, I support hard-working, innocent people that are doing their job, and I saw him as a hard-working innocent New Yorker that a person went behind the counter and attacked.”

Bragg has faced backlash over Alba’s case after his office brought the charges — and then pushed for $500,000 bail.

Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office charged Alba with second-degree murder. AP

Relatives immediately launched a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to cover Alba’s sky-high bail and legal fees after he was hit with a second-degree murder charge — but the page was mysteriously removed Wednesday night.

Fernando Mateo — a spokesman for the United Bodega Association — told The Post Alba “didn’t mean to kill anyone” as he lamented the plight of New Yorkers who work at corner stores.

“Bodega owners are being attacked every day. They are being abused and ransacked by shoplifters,” Mateo said Thursday.

Alba’s family is insisting the 51-year-old grabbed a knife to fight off Simon.

Alba’s daughter, Yulissa, doubled down on the self-defense argument, telling The Post Wednesday: “It was either him or the guy at the moment.”

She added, “He’s never hurt anybody. He’s never had an altercation where he had to defend himself. This is the first time for him.”

The employee was captured in the shocking video tending to customers while behind the counter at the Hamilton Heights Grocery store on Broadway, where he was suddenly confronted by the much younger former offender.

Simon — who was on parole and had at least eight prior busts, including for assault, according to sources and records — then shoved him into a shelf, the video shows. After several moments, Alba reached to the area where candy is stocked, pulled out a knife and plunged it into Simon’s neck and chest.

Austin Simon was on parole when he was fatally stabbed during the altercation at the bodega.

“There is no clearer example of self-defense,” said former prosecutor and criminal defense attorney Michael Discioarro.

“He’s at work, minding his own business and he is attacked,” Discioarro added. “He is the victim, and he’s sitting in Rikers.”

The deadly confrontation Friday night came after an argument Alba had with Simon’s girlfriend, whose EBT debit card was declined at the store, where she attempted to use it to purchase potato chips for her 10-year-old daughter, police and law enforcement sources previously told The Post.

“It was either him or the guy at the moment,” said Alba’s daughter.

The 32-year-old woman said Alba snatched the snack out of her daughter’s hand, so she knocked over items on the counter and hurried home to get Simon, who stormed into the bodega and attacked Alba roughly 10 minutes later.

During the fight, Simon’s girlfriend allegedly stabbed the Dominican-born immigrant in the shoulder with a knife she kept in her purse, according to Alba’s defense attorney, but she is not facing charges.

In a statement Wednesday, a spokesman for Bragg said “we are continuing to review the evidence and the investigation is ongoing.”