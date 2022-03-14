NYC Mayor Eric Adams joins TikTok

NYC Mayor Eric Adams joins TikTok

Mayor Eric Adams became a TikTok user Monday in a 15-second video posted on the social media platform favored by teenagers.

The salubrious 61-year-old retired NYPD captain showcases City Hall’s exterior before blending a smoothie in a NutriBullet in the clip.

“Bing bong, New York City,” a casually dressed Adams says, looking at the camera with a grin while holding the mud-colored drink, sipping it from a straw.

“Your mayor is on TikTok,” he added. “Let’s get stuff done.”

It’s unclear when Adams — who is in Washington, DC, on Monday — filmed the video.

Adams, a self-proclaimed plant-based eater, has made healthy eating and his daily nutritious morning smoothies a part of his public persona.

