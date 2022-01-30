NYC Mayor Eric Adams issues stern warning to NYPD anti-gun team

Mayor Eric Adams issued a stern warning on Sunday to the NYPD officers who’ll join his new anti-gun team, saying they’ll be fired from the force if they engage in misconduct and targeted tactics.

Hizzoner’s remarks come amid concerns his newly announced team — tasked with wiping out gun violence across the city — will just be a replica of the controversial anti-crime unit of the past.

“If you don’t follow the law, you’re not going to serve in my police department,” Adams said of his cops in an interview with WBLS 107.5FM.

Adams has repeatedly insisted the anti-gun team, which was unveiled last week, will not repeat the mistakes of the past.

“We know what was wrong with the unit. It was an abusive unit. It targeted and profiled,” Adams said.

The mayor said officers involved in the new team would have the right training and be required to wear body cameras that are turned on when they stop or question someone.

“You are not going to interact with the public unless the entire interaction is on body camera. Those days are over,” Adams said.

“Supervisors are going to be responsible for making sure that laws are followed,” he added, saying that any cop that breaks his rules will be terminated.

Adams said anti-gun cops would also no longer be in plainclothes because “people complained about officers jumping out of cars not knowing who they are.

“They’re going to have modified uniforms so you know they’re police officers,” he said.

“This anti-gun unit is going to use precision policing. We know the trigger pullers in the city. We want to be focusing on them.”

Adams said his blueprint to crack down on surging crime rates aimed to immediately “stabilize the violence” in order to get to “the utopia we’re looking for.”

He suggested that people were trying to make the crime crackdown political — amid ongoing calls to defund police departments and controversial bail reforms.

“When you look at my life work, it’s to make sure we have justice and safety,” he said. “We’ve only focused on justice — what about safety?”

“A lot of the things we did in Albany and in city council, we went after the justice aspect.

No one was in the room… to say let’s do the safety part also. You can’t have justice without safety, you can’t have safety without justice.”

He added: “We act like we’re the Crips and Bloods sometimes. This needs to stop.”