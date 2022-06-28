NYC Mayor Eric Adams defends arrest of subway saxophonist

Mayor Eric Adams again defended the arrest of a beloved subway saxophonist Tuesday, telling reporters that the NYPD acted “appropriately” when they removed him from the Herald Square station.

“I’m proud of those officers. They weren’t abusive. They didn’t yell at the person,” Adams said during an unrelated press conference when asked about the arrest.

“That is how you do proper policing.”

The busker, known as Jazz Ajilo, or the “Dancing is Happiness guy” on social media, was performing at his usual location on the station’s mezzanine Thursday when he was arrested by six police officers for blocking pedestrian traffic and using a sound amplification device.

Cops said the entertainer refused to comply with police orders to leave the location and hand over his identification so they grabbed his saxophone, put cuffs on his wrists and dragged him out as he cried for help.

Adams, who has vowed to crack down on subway rule breakers, vigorously defended the arrest and said cops did the right thing as he linked busking to the Big Apple’s out-of-control transit system.

“The homeless people living in encampments, they have been there for years. People not paying their fare, they have been doing it for years. People disrupting and littering have been there for years. That’s the problem. We have a subway system that is out of control,” said Adams, who also defended the arrest after news of it broke Monday.

“The mandate was: Eric, we need to bring back control. So a passenger called and said, ‘This person is taking up space on the platform,’ which can be very dangerous by the way. So the police went and stated sir,‘you can’t take up this much space. You have to get this organized because if you [don’t] people can be hurt. He disregarded them.”

Ajilo, who always performs with a band of dancing, animatronic cats, was apparently asked three times to leave but he disregarded the orders, Adams said.

“We can’t have it both ways. We can’t say we want order in our subway system and then when police officers take action, we say well, we don’t want that type of order. No, I’m not sending my police officers mixed messages,” Adams insisted.

“Be polite. Be kind, give people an opportunity to correct a condition but if they refuse to do so, take appropriate action.”

Ajilo claimed that he spent the evening in a holding cell and when he got out, his saxophone and dancing cats were damaged. Cops didn’t comment on the claim and Adams said he was issued his summons, given back his items and sent on his way.

“I’m saying to New Yorkers that are on the subway system: that is not the place for disorder. That is not the place to do whatever you want as a passenger,” Adams warned.

“Transit has rules, let’s follow the rules and my officers and your officers are going to do it in a professional, courteous manner.