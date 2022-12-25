NYC Mayor Adams attends midnight mass, says he’s been ‘hiding’ from Post amid winter storm

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has not been seen for days amid a historic storm battering the region, was spotted attending Christmas midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday night.

When probed by The Post on where he had been for the past couple of days, Hizzoner quipped he’d been “getting some rest and hiding from The Post.”

But just days earlier on Tuesday night, Adams — who’s known for his late-night lifestyle — made sure to drop by and party at the New York Post’s Christmas bash in Chelsea.

He then went MIA Thursday, prompting a New York nonprofit to circulate “missing” posters Saturday — after the deadly Winter Storm Elliott swamped the Rockaways and buried Buffalo in a record amount of snow.

“LAST SEEN: Thursday, December 22nd leaving his city in the midst of a natural disaster,” the tongue-in-cheek poster read.

Adams was notably absent on Saturday from a news conference with Gov. Kathy Hochul and several other elected officials in Queens, discussing recovery efforts in the borough which was hard hit by flooding.

Adams had been notably absent during this week’s winter storm. William Miller

City Hall has so far refused to say where Adams slinked away to.

Former City Councilman Sal Albanese claimed in a tweet Friday that the mayor had taken a jaunt down to Jamaica.

The Democrat took photos with multiple guests at the the Post’s party — and even briefly hopped in to work the coat check, tagging and hanging some stunned staffers’ outerwear.

“Peace on Earth. Goodwill to man,” he told a Post reporter who wished him a Merry Christmas as he stepped out of his SUV.