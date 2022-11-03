NYC man with dementia eyed in fatal wife beating: cops

A 77-year-old man suffering from dementia is being eyed in the deadly beating of his elderly wife in their Queens home, cops said Thursday.

Police showed up at the couple’s Rosedale home on 148th Road near 253rd Street around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday to conduct a wellness check for the wife, 70-year-old Gisele Dangervil.

She was found unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to the head and body.

Investigators believe her husband – whose name was not immediately released – beat her, possibly with a cane, according to cops and police sources.

The man – who cops describe as a “person of interest” – was taken into custody at the home; investigators will determine if he will face charges.

It doesn’t appear the husband remembers what had happened, police sources said.

As of Thursday morning, he was being treated at an unnamed hospital.