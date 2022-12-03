NYC man viciously attacked with baseball bat: video

Alarming video shows a belligerent attacker pulling a baseball bat from his pants and hitting an unsuspecting man in the back of the head on a Manhattan sidewalk.

The 47-year-old victim is knocked to the ground and the unknown attacker is seen angrily yelling over him as he lies on the sidewalk in front of 1770 Amsterdam Ave. in Hamilton Heights Tuesday at 8:06 a.m., according to the video released Saturday by the NYPD.

It’s not clear if the two had any interaction before the attack but the assailant appears to be targeting the man and glances at his face before pulling out the weapon. Police are now asking for the public’s help identifying the assailant.

The video clip released by authorities shows the attacker fiddling with the bat in his pants with the handle covered by a hooded sweatshirt. He walks behind his intended target and nearly passes him, glancing over at his face.

At that moment, a third man walks in the opposite direction between the two and the attacker, turns toward the street and stops, appearing to wait for the bystander to pass before he takes out the bat. He takes a hard swing at the victim, who tumbles to the ground and rolls around in pain.

NYPD

The attacker turns and walks away, visibly furious, and appears to yell back at the victim. The bat-wielding man then returns and yells at the victim, appearing to stomp him at one point before leaving again.

The attacker was last seen in a hooded sweatshirt with “Nike” on the front, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Cops are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/.