NYC man tried to steal money from catholic church donations

Police are searching for a man who tried to steal money from a donation box at a church in Queens.

The Palm Sunday incident took place around 6:35 p.m. when a man in his 50s, was seen on surveillance video sauntering into Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Astoria and trying to pry open the box with some sort of tool.

The thief, who failed in his attempt to open the poor box and left, was described as 5-foot-10, with a medium build and curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black boots and carrying a black shoulder bag.

