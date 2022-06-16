NYC man tried to grab young girl, sexually assaulted woman

A creep with face tattoo tried to grab a 12-year-old girl’s buttocks inside a Brooklyn bodega and later sexually assaulted a woman just blocks away, cops said Thursday.

The first incident happened just after 8 p.m. on June 12 when the man tried to grab the girl inside Brownsville Gourmet Deli, according to police.

Two days later, a 38-year-old woman reported to cops that while walking on Rockaway Avenue near Belmont Avenue, a man came up behind her and grabbed her rear with both hands.

Police say the creep with the face tattoo assaulted a 38-year-old woman. NYPD

Police are still looking for the suspect. NYPD

Cops later connected the two incidents from the man’s tattoo on his face.

The NYPD released images of the man in an attempt to identify him.