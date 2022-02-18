The Hamden Journal

NYC man surrenders to NYPD after stabbing roommate

A man fatally stabbed his roommate during a fight inside their Brooklyn apartment on Thursday night, police and sources said.

Officers responding to a call of an assault at 641 Crown St. in Crown Heights at about 7 p.m. discovered a 45-year-old with a stab wound to his chest at about, police said.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital and pronounced dead.

The man’s suspected killer – his 40-year-old roommate – later surrendered to police at the 77th Precinct, police sources said.

It was unclear what sparked the deadly dispute.

No charges were filed as of early Friday.

