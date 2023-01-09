NYC man stabbed to death on street over $10: cops

A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn street during an argument over $10, police sources said Monday.

Daniel Ryan was found lying on the sidewalk in front of a residential building on Manhattan Avenue, near Varet Street, in Williamsburg just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 3 with stab wounds to his neck and torso, according to police.

He died at NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst three days later, cops said.

Sources say Ryan was arguing with his attacker over $10 when he was stabbed.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.