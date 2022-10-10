NYC man stabbed to death on MTA bus in the Bronx

A man was stabbed to death during a feud aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday night, police said.

The violence erupted after the 55-year-old victim, identified as Lamont Barkley, got into a verbal dispute with a woman and man on a BX19 bus at about 8:30 p.m., the NYPD said.

The argument escalated and the man and woman stabbed Barkley multiple times in the stomach as the bus was near the intersection of East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue, police said.

Both suspects then got off the bus and fled in an unknown direction, cops said.

EMS took Barkley to Lincoln Hospital, where the Bronx man was pronounced dead, according to police.

No suspects has been arrested in connection to the stabbing.

It’s unclear what sparked the argument that led to the fatal stabbing.

No arrests were made in the homicide as of early Monday, cops said.