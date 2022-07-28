NYC man stabbed at Long Island City non-profit for ex-cons: cops

A man was in serious condition after he was stabbed at a nonprofit organization that helps ex-cons in Long Island City, police said.

The duo got into a fight at 2 p.m. inside The Fortune Society, which lists its organization’s mission as to “support successful reentry from incarceration.”

Police said there is a person of interest in the case.

The CEO of the organization released a statement that said they were “horrified.”

“We are still gathering facts but as of now know only that one of our program participants was seriously injured and is now hospitalized. We have never had an incident like this happen in my 33 years leading this organization. We pride ourselves on providing a safe and welcoming environment and do not tolerate violence of any kind. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement,” said JoAnne Page, president and CEO of the Fortune Society.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.