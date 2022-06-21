NYC man slashes girlfriend during subway morning rush: cops

A man brutally slashed his girlfriend inside a Lower Manhattan subway station during the morning rush Tuesday, cops said.
Photos from the scene showed the 49-year-old victim with a bloody bandage wrapped around her head and face and wearing a blood-soaked shirt.
A pool of blood could be seen on the floor at a cordoned-off area of the Fulton Street station.
The woman had been arguing with her boyfriend on the mezzanine level of the Nos. 4 and 5 train station just before 9:30 a.m. when the man slashed her on the right side of her face and upper right side of her back, police said.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.
Her beau, described as in his 50s, fled after the attack and remained on the lam hours later, cops said.