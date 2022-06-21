NYC man slashes girlfriend during subway morning rush: cops

A man brutally slashed his girlfriend inside a Lower Manhattan subway station during the morning rush Tuesday, cops said.

Photos from the scene showed the 49-year-old victim with a bloody bandage wrapped around her head and face and wearing a blood-soaked shirt.

A pool of blood could be seen on the floor at a cordoned-off area of the Fulton Street station.

A splash of blood is seen on the lower level of the Fulton Street subway station after a 49-year-old woman was allegedly slashed by her boyfriend. William Farrington

NYPD transit officers review a photo of the suspect. William Farrington

The suspect allegedly slashed the woman on her face and back. William Farrington

The woman had been arguing with her boyfriend on the mezzanine level of the Nos. 4 and 5 train station just before 9:30 a.m. when the man slashed her on the right side of her face and upper right side of her back, police said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Her beau, described as in his 50s, fled after the attack and remained on the lam hours later, cops said.