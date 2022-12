A 45-year-old man was shot in Queens early Christmas morning, cops said.

The victim was struck in the left shoulder in front of 35-20 103rd St. in North Corona around 2 a.m.

He was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspects were described as three men who ran away, cops said.

Police were looking for surveillance video. They were unsure what the motive was.