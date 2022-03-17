NYC man shot in broad daylight in Bronx neighborhood

A man was shot dead during a broad-daylight fight in the Bronx Wednesday, cops said. 

The unidentified victim got into a dispute with the occupants of a blue van at East 172nd Street and Harrod Avenue in Soundview just before 3 p.m. when he suddenly flashed a knife, police said. 

Then, at least one person inside the van opened fire – striking him in the right shoulder, the right side of his chest, both arms, his left lower stomach and both legs, cops said. 

He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The unidentified victim flashed a knife during a dispute with the occupants of a blue van — prompting someone in the van to open fire.
According to police, no arrests have been made.
The man was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No arrests were immediately made, and the investigation was ongoing Thursday morning. 

