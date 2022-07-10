NYC man shot by cops was mentally ill, unhinged: neighbors

An armed Queens man shot dead by cops after threatening to kill Gov. Kathy Hochul was clearly mentally ill and had grown increasingly unhinged in recent years, neighbors told The Post on Sunday.

Raul Hardy, 60, was killed in a hail of about 100 NYPD bullets Saturday after he threatened to “blow up” the world and “change the government” by assassinating Hochul — and then opened fire on cops.

Neighbors said Hardy had increasingly become erratic since the death of his mother.

“He was OK until three years ago when his mom passed,” said one local who asked not to be identified. “Now he’s saying the same s–t, crazy s–t, yelling. We hearing it every day now.

“I don’t want to think about it,” the neighbor said. “It’s sad.”

Another neighbor, a 38-year-old mom, called the shooting “heartbreaking.

“His erratic behavior was becoming more frequent, and I was worried for him,” she said. “I didn’t know who to reach out to. I don’t know his family.

NYPD at the scene of where Queens man Raul Hardy was fatally shot by police officers on July 9, 2022. Paul Martinka

Neighbors described Hardy as mentally ill and increasingly unhinged in the past three years. Paul Martinka

“He seemed like a pleasant person initially, but he didn’t go to work,” she said. “He hung out in the back of his garage, and lately he was having episodes where he would start cursing and talking to himself. He was definitely suffering from mental illness.”

The woman called Saturday’s fatal shooting “intense.

Hardy shot at cops after making several threatening 911 calls.

“It was intense, and the shooting wouldn’t stop,” she said. “My son was in his high chair when it started, and I picked him up and threw him on the ground. … It’s really heartbreaking.

“He always waved and said hello to me and my son when we’d come home. He helped the neighbors. He would help clean back yards.”

Police said they responded to the Cambria Heights neighborhood around 6 p.m. after receiving numerous threatening 911 calls from Hardy.

“He clearly stated that he was going to blow the head off of the first police officers he saw,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddey said at a press briefing. “A short time later, he made another 911 call, and he basically reiterated the same thing.”

Police said Hardy also threatened to kill Hochul in one of the rants.

Officers swarmed the neighborhood and approached Hardy’s house with guns drawn, according to Maddrey.

Hardy emerged from the 116th Avenue home refusing to show his hands or respond to police, Maddrey said — with the suspect then opening fire on the cops.

Hardy threatened to assassinate Gov. Kathy Hochul in one of his rants to police. Paul Martinka

Officers holding photos of the gun used by Hardy (right) and the man shot by police in Brooklyn on Saturday. Paul Martinka

Six of the officers returned fire and struck Hardy, mortally wounding him, he said.

Cops tried to revive Hardy, to no avail.

Law-enforcement sources said Hardy had multiple prior domestic-incident busts.

The shooting came about an hour before police in Brooklyn shot and killed another man after he fled a traffic stop and opened fire on police.