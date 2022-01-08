NYC man Sean Sarker dead after stabbed

A Queens man was stabbed to death by his older brother inside of his home Friday afternoon, police and sources said.

Officers found Sean Sarker, 21, with stab wounds to the neck and shoulder at his home on 74th Street in Elmhurst around 2:20 p.m., according to the NYPD.

He was taken to Elmhurst General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

A 24-year-old-man, who police sources said was Sarker’s brother, was arrested at the scene.

Charges against the suspect were pending Friday night.

