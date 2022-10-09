NYC man Saquan Lemons held without bail after deadly subway stabbing

A Bronx man accused in the random, fatal stabbing of a straphanger at the East 176th Street subway station was ordered held without bail at his court appearance early Sunday.

Saquan Lemons, 27, was allegedly seen on surveillance footage “tumbling out” of a 4 train at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and stabbing 38-year-old Charles Moore multiple times “on a crowded train platform during very busy evening hours,” prosecutors said in Bronx criminal court.

Moore, who was on his way home from his job at Citi Field in Queens, died from his injuries Friday, family said.

Lemons — who previously did four years behind bars for a robbery in Georgia — was spotted after the attack holding “a bloody knife outside train station and then walking away from the scene,” assistant district attorney Gabriella DeRitis said.

John Cromwell, an attorney for Lemons, requested mental health services for the accused, who is facing charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Surveillance footage showed Lemons stabbing Charles Moore on a subway platform last week. Moore died on Friday. Tomas E. Gaston

Moore, a father of an 8-year-old girl, was remembered by family as a “sweet” person who wasn’t aggressive.

“You took her father away. How dare you?” Moore’s mother Frances Vanterpoole Moore told The Post on Saturday. “Her daddy was her life.”

The grieving mom said she heard of her son’s tragic end not from the NYPD or city officials but from a neighbor. She was frustrated Saturday and urged Mayor Eric Adams a message to “do the right thing.”

“He paid his taxes, he worked for the New York Mets. Give him the consideration, that this man has a child,” she said of her son. “Acknowledge who we are. We’re talking about a hardworking man and a father who loved his child. We know the migrants need help, we need help.”

Lemons is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 13.